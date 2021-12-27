Ravens Make Five Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced five roster moves for Week 17 on Monday.

The full list includes:

Ravens activated CB Jimmy Smith , OLB Pernell McPhee and OL Jaylon Moore from the COVID-19 list.

Smith, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He played out the final year of his five-year, $54.89 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed and has agreed to a pair of one-year contracts since then.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in eight games for the Ravens and recorded nine tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.