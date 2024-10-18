Ravens Make Two Roster Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they placed practice squad TE Qadir Ismail on injured reserve and signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the practice squad in a corresponding on Friday. 

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

  1. T Corey Bullock
  2. RB Chris Collier
  3. CB Bump Cooper Jr.
  4. WR Malik Cunningham
  5. G Darrian Dalcourt
  6. TE Qadir Ismail (Injured)
  7. WR Keith Kirkwood
  8. QB Devin Leary
  9. WR Anthony Miller
  10. DE C.J. Ravenell
  11. WR Dayton Wade
  12. DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
  13. DL Chris Wormley
  14. LB William Kwenkeu
  15. DB Anthony Kendall
  16. LB Kristian Welch
  17. OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
  18. G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
  19. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Ismail, 24, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford back in May. He started his college career at Villanova as a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver, while he’s now listed as a tight end in Baltimore. 

He stands 6’6 and is the son of former NFL WR Qadry Ismail, who won a Super Bowl with the team, and the nephew of former NFL WR Rocket Ismail.

Ismail was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

During his time at Villanova, he had 11 catches for 182 yards, and in two seasons with Samford he caught 16 passes for 156 yards.

