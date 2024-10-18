Ravens Make Two Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they placed practice squad TE Qadir Ismail on injured reserve and signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the practice squad in a corresponding on Friday.
We have placed TE Qadir Ismail on injured reserve and signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the practice squad. https://t.co/YfpSejId34
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2024
Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:
- T Corey Bullock
- RB Chris Collier
- CB Bump Cooper Jr.
- WR Malik Cunningham
- G Darrian Dalcourt
- TE Qadir Ismail (Injured)
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- QB Devin Leary
- WR Anthony Miller
- DE C.J. Ravenell
- WR Dayton Wade
- DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
- DL Chris Wormley
- LB William Kwenkeu
- DB Anthony Kendall
- LB Kristian Welch
- OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
- G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
Ismail, 24, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford back in May. He started his college career at Villanova as a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver, while he’s now listed as a tight end in Baltimore.
He stands 6’6 and is the son of former NFL WR Qadry Ismail, who won a Super Bowl with the team, and the nephew of former NFL WR Rocket Ismail.
Ismail was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
During his time at Villanova, he had 11 catches for 182 yards, and in two seasons with Samford he caught 16 passes for 156 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!