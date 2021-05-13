Ravens Officially Add Nine UDFAs For Rookie Minicamp

The Ravens announced Thursday they have officially signed nine undrafted free agents for rookie minicamp this week.

https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1392857885995061248?s=20

The full list includes:

Washington, 21, was a two-year starter at TCU and an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2020.

During his three-year career at TCU, Washington recorded 86 tackles, five interceptions and six passes defended.