Ravens Officially Add Nine UDFAs For Rookie Minicamp

The Ravens announced Thursday they have officially signed nine undrafted free agents for rookie minicamp this week. 

The full list includes: 

  1. TCU S Ar’Darius Washington
  2. Virginia TE Tony Poljan
  3. Oklahoma OT Adrian Ealy
  4. Arkansas DT Xavier Kelly
  5. Graceland WR Donte Sylencieux
  6. Monmouth QB Kenji Bahar
  7. Saginaw Valley RB Nate McCrary
  8. Stanford OT Foster Sarell
  9. Iowa OLB Barrington Wade 

Washington, 21, was a two-year starter at TCU and an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2020.

During his three-year career at TCU, Washington recorded 86 tackles, five interceptions and six passes defended.

