Ravens Officially Add Nine UDFAs For Rookie Minicamp

The Ravens announced Thursday they have officially signed nine undrafted free agents for rookie minicamp this week.
https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1392857885995061248?s=20
The full list includes:
- TCU S Ar’Darius Washington
- Virginia TE Tony Poljan
- Oklahoma OT Adrian Ealy
- Arkansas DT Xavier Kelly
- Graceland WR Donte Sylencieux
- Monmouth QB Kenji Bahar
- Saginaw Valley RB Nate McCrary
- Stanford OT Foster Sarell
- Iowa OLB Barrington Wade
Washington, 21, was a two-year starter at TCU and an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2020.
During his three-year career at TCU, Washington recorded 86 tackles, five interceptions and six passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!