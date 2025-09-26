Ravens Officially Rule Out Three From Week 4, Including DT Nnamdi Madubuike

The Baltimore Ravens officially ruled out DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), DE Broderick Washington (ankle), and FB Patrick Ricard (calf) from Week 4.

It marks the second straight game without Madubuike for Baltimore.

The team also ruled out DT Travis Jones, TE Isaiah Likely, OT Ronnie Stanley, and OLB Kyle Van Noy as questionable.

Madubuike, 27, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

The Ravens franchised Madubuike but signed him to a long-term deal for four years, worth $98.5 million

In 2025, Madubuike has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two sacks, as well as seven combined tackles.