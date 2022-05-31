Ravens Officially Sign CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that CB Kyle Fuller has officially signed his free agent contract with the team.

Officially, official 🖊 We have officially signed CB Kyle Fuller to his contract. https://t.co/hW0GFJ98ri — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 31, 2022

Fuller, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller last March and he eventually signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos.

In 2021, Fuller appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks or interceptions and four pass deflections.