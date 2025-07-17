Ravens Placing S Ar’Darius Washington On Active/PUP List

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have placed S Ar’Darius Washington on the active/PUP list.

We have signed rookie Mike Green and placed safety Ar’Darius Washington on the active/PUP list. https://t.co/qocJhyszYK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 17, 2025

Washington unfortunately tore his Achilles this spring but this leaves the door open to him potentially making a return late in the season if his rehab goes well.

Players on the active/PUP list still count against the roster and can be activated any time once they pass a physical. But if they remain on the PUP list following the end of the preseason, they must miss at least four games.

Washington, 24, was a two-year starter at TCU and an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2020. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a three-year standard UDFA deal when the Ravens waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being promoted back at the end of the season.

The Ravens brought Washington back last year on an exclusive rights deal and placed a right of first refusal tender on him this offseason.

In 2024, Washington appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 64 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Washington as the news is available.