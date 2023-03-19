Ravens Re-Sign LB Del’Shawn Phillips

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips to a one-year deal, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Baltimore had previously declined to tender Phillips as a restricted free agent but was able to bring him back on a cheaper deal.

Phillips, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Phillips signed on to the Bills’ practice squad and returned to Buffalo on a futures contract. The Bills opted to waive Philips from injured reserve and he later caught on with the Jets for the 2021 season.

The Ravens claimed Phillips off of waivers from the Jets at the start of the 2022 season.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded three tackles.