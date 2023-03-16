Ravens Re-Sign S Geno Stone

According to Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are re-signing S Geno Stone.

Baltimore declined to tender him as a restricted free agent yesterday but as often happens they were able to bring him back on a cheaper deal.

Stone, 23, was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round out of Iowa in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Ravens, but was placed on waivers and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Stone bounced on and off of the Ravens’ roster before being claimed by the Texans late in the 2020 season. Houston declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent and he re-signed with Baltimore in 2021. The Ravens tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.

In 2022, Stone appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and started seven, recording 38 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass defense.