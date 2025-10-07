Ravens Receive S Alohi Gilman In Trade With Chargers

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are receiving veteran S Alohi Gilman, along with a fifth-round pick in 2026, in exchange for pass rusher Odafe Oweh and a seventh-round pick in 2027.

Baltimore needed a safety, as they are currently without Kyle Hamilton and lost Ar’Darius Washington for the season.

Gilman, 28, was born in Hawaii and began his college career at the U.S. Naval Academy before transferring to Notre Dame following his freshman year.

At one point, he was on the radar of NFL scouts as a potential top safety prospect in the country, but he ended up falling to the Chargers in the sixth round.

Gilman played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,483,205 with a signing bonus of $188,205. Los Angeles then re-signed him to a two-year, $11 million deal back in March of 2024.

In 2025, Gilman has appeared in five games for the Chargers and recorded 11 tackles.