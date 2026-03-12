Ravens Releasing QB Cooper Rush

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Ravens are releasing QB Cooper Rush.

Rush was signed as Baltimore’s backup for the 2025 season but finished the year as QB3. The Ravens re-signed backup QB Tyler Huntley to a multi-year deal.

Rush, 32, went undrafted out of Central Michigan back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Cowboys and managed to make the 53-man roster all three seasons.

Rush signed his $2.1 million restricted free agent offer after being tendered by the Cowboys in 2020. He was later waived and claimed by the Giants, but returned to the Cowboys not long after.

He bounced on and off the roster for a couple of seasons before signing a two-year extension with the team in 2023. He then signed a two-year deal with Baltimore ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Rush appeared in four games for the Ravens and made one two starts. He completed 34 of 52 of his pass attempts for 303 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.