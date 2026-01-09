Ravens Request Interview With Bills OC Joe Brady For HC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens have submitted a request to interview Bills OC Joe Brady for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Ravens’ job:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.