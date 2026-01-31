Ravens Request To Interview Bills QB Coach Ronald Curry

Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens have requested to interview Bills QB coach Ronald Curry for the same role.

The former Raiders receiver has been sought after this coaching cycle and has received interest for offensive coordinator jobs, including with the Broncos.

Curry, 44, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of North Carolina back in 2002 and played six seasons with the team.

He began his coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive assistant back in 2014 before joining the Saints in 2016.

Curry was promoted to WR coach in 2018 and to QB coach in 2021.

From there, he was hired as the Bills’ QB coach in 2024.

We will have more on Curry as it becomes available.