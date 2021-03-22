Ravens Rework DL Calais Campbell & DT Brandon Williams’ Deals, Create $4.5M Of Cap Room

The Baltimore Ravens have restructured the contracts of DL Calais Campbell and DT Brandon Williams, according to Field Yates.

Yates reports that Campbell receives a $6 million signing bonus and $2 million base salary. Williams gets a $4.5 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million base salary.

These moves create $4.5 million in total cap savings for Baltimore.

Campbell, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens last year and later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Campbell appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and recorded 28 tackles, four sacks, and six passes defended.

Williams, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,675,000 rookie contract before returning to Baltimore on a five-year, $52.5 million contract that included $24.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles, no sacks and two passes defended.