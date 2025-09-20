Ravens Rule Out DT Nnamdi Madubuike For Week 3

Per Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are ruling out DT Nnamdi Madubuike from Week 3 due to a neck injury.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he was unsure of Madubuike’s status when it came to being placed on injured reserve.

Madubuike, 27, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

The Ravens franchised Madubuike but signed him to a long-term deal for four years, worth $98.5 million

In 2025, Madubuike has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two sacks, as well as seven combined tackles.

We will have more on Madubuike as it becomes available.