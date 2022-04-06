Ravens S Geno Stone Signs ERFA Tender

Ravens exclusive rights free-agent S Geno Stone officially signed his contract tender on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Stone, 22, was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round out of Iowa in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Ravens, but was placed on waivers and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Stone bounced on and off of the Ravens’ roster before being claimed by the Texans late in the 2020 season. Houston declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent and he re-signed with Baltimore last offseason.

In 2021, Stone appeared in 15 games and started once, recording 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one pass defense.