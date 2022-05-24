Ravens Sign CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday they have signed veteran CB Kyle Fuller.

We have agreed to terms with CB Kyle Fuller❗️ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 24, 2022

Fuller adds more depth and flexibility for the Ravens in their secondary, as Baltimore lives by the ethos you can never have too many cornerbacks.

Fuller, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller last March and he eventually signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos.

In 2021, Fuller appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks or interceptions and four pass deflections.