Ravens Sign DT Isaiah Mack To Futures Contract

Per the NFL transactions wire, the Ravens signed DT Isaiah Mack to a futures contract on Thursday.

Mack, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. He was on and off of their practice squad before eventually signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2021 season.

Denver waived Mack coming out of the preseason. He had a stint on the Steelers practice squad before being cut again. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad midseason.

In 2021, Mack appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles and one sack.