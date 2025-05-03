Ravens Sign OT Joseph Noteboom

The Ravens announced on Saturday that they have signed veteran OT Joseph Noteboom to a contract.

Noteboom, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892 before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract back in 2022.

The agreement included $25 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $47 million. However, the two sides reworked the deal ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Noteboom appeared in four games for the Rams, making four starts for them.

