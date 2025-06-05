Ravens Sign WR Rashod Bateman To Extension

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed WR Rashod Bateman to a contract extension.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds the extension is a three-year, $36.75 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.
Bateman signed an extension last offseason through 2026 and gets another extension after a career-best 2024 season.
Bateman, 25, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.
The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.
He was entering the final year of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a three-year deal through 2026.
In 2024, Bateman appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 45 receptions for 756 yards (16.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns.
