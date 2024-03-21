Ravens Signed OT Josh Jones

The Ravens announced on Thursday they have signed OT Josh Jones.

He gives the team another layer of depth at offensive tackle after Baltimore traded away Morgan Moses this offseason.

Jones, 26, was a four-year starter at Houston and earned second-team All-AAC honors in his final season. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 72 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,839,341 rookie contract that included a $1,079,522 signing bonus when the Cardinals traded him to the Texans.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Texans and made three starts.