Ravens Signing CB Tre Swilling To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are signing CB Tre Swilling to their practice squad.

He takes the spot of veteran S Duron Harmon, who left for an active roster spot with the Bears.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

G Tykeem Doss RB Melvin Gordon DB Jeremy Lucien G Tashawn Manning DT Rayshad Nichols LB Josh Ross WR Sean Ryan WR Laquon Treadwell TE Travis Vokolek RB Owen Wright DT Bravvion Roy DB Duron Harmon RB Kenyan Drake WR Tarik Black WR Dontay Demus CB Tre Swilling

Swilling, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Swilling had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the 49ers towards the end of last season. He bounced on and off their roster a couple of times.

During his college career at Georgia Tech, Swilling recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 21 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 39 games.

In 2023, Swilling has appeared in two games for the 49ers.