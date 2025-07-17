Ravens Signing Second-Round DE Mike Green

The Baltimore Ravens expect to sign second-round DE Mike Green to his rookie contract today, according to Ian Rapoport.

This would wrap up Baltimore’s draft class. There has been a leaguewide logjam of draft pick signings in the second round after the first two picks in the round got full guarantees. But things are starting to come together.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 27 Malaki Starks S Signed 2 59 Mike Green EDGE Signed 3 91 Emery Jones OT Signed 4 129 Teddye Buchanan LB Signed 5 141 Carson Vincent OT Signed 6 178 Bilhal Kone CB Signed 6 186 Tyler Loop K Signed 6 203 LaJohntay Wester WR Signed 6 210 Aeneas Peebles DT Signed 6 212 Robert Longerbeam CB Signed 7 243 Garrett Dellinger G Signed

Green, 21, was a three-star recruit and the No. 109-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 class out of Williamsburg, Virginia. He committed to Virginia and entered the transfer portal after missing the entirety of his sophomore season due to suspension.

He earned First Team All-American honors and First Team All-SBC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Green as the No. 4 edge and the No. 10 overall player with a first-round grade.

The Ravens used the No. 59 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Green. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,414,220 contract with a $2,032,160 signing bonus.

In his college career, Green appeared in 31 games and recorded 131 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, four fortced fumbles and two passes defended.