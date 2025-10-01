Ravens Tried Out Four DBs, Signed CB Amani Oruwariye

The Ravens tried out four defensive backs on Wednesday and wound up signing CB Amani Oruwariye out of the group.

The team also tried out defensive backs Michael Davis, Kemon Hall, and Keenan Isaac.

Oruwariye, 29, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

Oruwariye finished the final year of his rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants. New York later released him.

He caught on with the Jaguars for the 2023 season on a one-year deal and signed on with Dallas ahead of the 2024 season. After catching on with the Titans back in May, he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Oruwariye appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and made four starts, recording 29 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and three pass deflections.