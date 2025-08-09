Ravens Tried Out Seven Including Myles Gaskin & Boston Scott

The Baltimore Ravens brought in several free agents for tryouts on Saturday including some veteran running backs.

The full list of tryouts includes:

Of this group, the Ravens signed Devonshire to a contract.

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

Gaskin returned to the Vikings’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team. He was on and off of their roster last year.

In 2024, Gaskin appeared in five games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss and a reception for 11 yards.

Scott, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster in 2020. He returned to the Eagles on an exclusive rights offer before signing another one-year deal with the team for 2022.

Scott re-signed to another one-year deal with Philadelphia in 2023 before joining the Rams. He later had a short stint with the Steelers.

In 2023, Scott appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 86 yards (4.3 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded four receptions for 52 yards (13 YPC).