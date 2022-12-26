Ravens Waived DT Isaiah Mack

The Baltimore Ravens officially placed DT Isaiah Mack on waivers Monday.

Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. He was on and off of their practice squad before eventually signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2021 season.

Denver waived Mack coming out of the preseason last year. He had a stint on the Steelers practice squad before being cut again. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad midseason.

The Ravens re-signed Mack to a futures contract back in January. He was waived coming out of training camp but eventually re-signed to the practice squad. From there, he’s spent time on and off the team’s active roster.

In 2022, Mack has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles including one tackle for loss.