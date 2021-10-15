Ravens Worked Out OL James Carpenter & DB Jayson Stanley

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens brought in veteran OL James Carpenter and DB Jayson Stanley for workouts on Friday.

Carpenter, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. After four years in Seattle, he wound up signing a four-year, $19.1 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Jets back in 2015.

Carpenter made a base salary of $4.45 million for the 2018 season before signing a four-year contract with the Falcons in March of 2019 but was cut loose prior to the third year of his deal.

In 2020, Carpenter started 13 games for the Falcons at guard.