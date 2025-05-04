Report: 2027 NFL Draft To Be Hosted In Washington

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that Washington will host the NFL draft in 2027 on the National Mall.

According to Maske, an official announcement from the NFL is expected to come on Monday at the White House.

Axios is also reporting that Washington will host the draft and that President Trump will make the announcement with National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris at the White House.

The NFL has found great success in moving the event around the country after it had been in New York for decades.

The draft just had a successful showing in the country’s smallest sports city, Green Bay, and will be hosted by the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next year.

Packers president Mark Murphy said recently that as many as 20 NFL cities were bidding to host the event.

Washington has had a lot of positive momentum the last year or so with a new ownership group, a playoff run from the Commanders and plans are moving forward for a new stadium in Washington, D.C.

We’ll have more regarding the draft as the news is available.