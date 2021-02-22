Report: A Third Of NFL Has Reached Out To Seahawks About Russell Wilson

According to Mike Silver of NFL Media, around a “third of the league” has reached out to the Seahawks about a potential trade for QB Russell Wilson.

Silver says teams around the NFL believe it would likely take three first-round picks for Seattle to consider trading Wilson.

Even so, Silver believes there’s still time for the Seahawks and Wilson to work through the situation and alleviate some of Wilson’s concerns with the team moving forward.

Seattle reportedly isn’t thrilled about the situation, but Silver mentions that they got Wilson’s message.

Last we heard regarding Wilson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that teams were continuing to call the Seahawks about Wilson and his potential availability following his recent comments about wanting a say in personnel decisions.

However, Pelissero explained that these teams have gotten no inclination from the Seahawks they’re willing to trade Wilson.

There are obvious issues with a potential Wilson trade including the fact that Seattle would incur a cap hit of around $39 million this year, which would be by far the largest cap hit a team has ever taken in NFL history. Beyond that, Wilson has a no-trade clause, which means he would be able to direct trade negotiations.

Pelissero added that Wilson actually had a “big say” in the decision to hire Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.