Report: Bears Haven’t Ruled Out Bringing Back QB Mitch Trubisky

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, reports that the Bears haven’t ruled out bringing back QB Mitch Trubisky.

Beyond that, Florio says Trubisky has not been informed that the Bears won’t attempt to re-sign him this offseason.

This comes in contrast to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, who mentioned that the ship has likely sailed between the Bears and Trubisky and both sides are looking forward to a fresh start.

The Bears have to address the quarterback position this offseason, either via a trade, in free agency or the draft. Chicago currently has Nick Foles on their roster, but it’s widely expected that they will be adding competition in the coming months.

While they may not have ruled out Trubisky returning for the 2021 season, it would be a tough sell for them to re-sign him, considering his struggles and the pressure Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace are facing to figure things out at quarterback.

Trubisky, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus and set to make a base salary of $2.21 million in 2020.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Trubisky appeared in 10 games for the Bears and completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.