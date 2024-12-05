Report: Bill Belichick Interviewed For North Carolina HC Vacancy

According to Inside Carolina, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick interviewed with North Carolina for their head coaching vacancy.

The Tar Heels moved on from former HC Mack Brown last week and since then have been connected to a few different professional coaches to fill their vacancy, including Steelers OC Arthur Smith who turned them down.

Smith is a UNC alum but Belichick has no notable connections to the program, which makes this a little interesting. Belichick is widely believed to be targeting a return to the NFL sidelines in this upcoming coaching cycle.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

