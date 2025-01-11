Report: Deion Sanders Expressed Interest In Raiders Job

Vincent Bonsignore reports that Colorado HC Deion Sanders has expressed an interest in the Raiders head coaching position.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” a source told Bonsignore.

Despite previous reports of a potential jump to the NFL, the Hall of Fame defensive back said he would only contemplate moving to the NFL to coach his sons.

His son, QB Shedeur Sanders, is currently projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft.

“You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons,” Sanders said, via Good Morning America.

After inheriting a one-win team at Colorado and getting them to nine wins just two years later, Sanders showed his love for the university and committed himself to the Buffaloes.

“I love Colorado. I love everything we’re building I love what we’re doing, and I love Boulder, Colorado.”

Sanders, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years. Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach prior to the 2023 season.

In his FBS coaching career, Sanders has a record of 13-12 including a 9-4 record in 2024.

We will have more on Sanders and the Raiders’ head coaching search as it becomes available.