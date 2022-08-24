Report: Dolphins ‘Brought Up’ TE Mike Gesicki In Trade Talks

According to Doug Kyed, the Dolphins have brought up TE Mike Gesicki as a trade candidate in conversations with other teams.

Kyed adds that doesn’t mean anything will happen but it shows Miami is at least willing to explore options with Gesicki.

Although he’s listed as a tight end, Gesicki has basically been a jumbo-sized receiver for his first few seasons. The transition to new HC Mike McDaniel‘s offense has required him to learn more of a traditional tight end role, and there’s been a learning curve so far this summer.

Gesicki will make $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

Gesicki will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 73 receptions on 112 targets for 780 yards (10.7 YPC) and two touchdowns.

