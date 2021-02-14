Report: Eagles Have Spoken To Colts & Seahawks About Zach Ertz Trade

Ed Kracz of SI.com, citing an NFL source, reports that the Eagles have had conversations about trading TE Zach Ertz with the Seahawks and Colts.

Kracz writes that it’s possible Ertz could be included in a Carson Wentz trade to increase the Eagles’ return. However, Kracz says the more likely option is that Philadelphia will split up the two players in separate deals, considering that it would be a large ask for one team to take on both Ertz and Wentz’s contracts at the same time.

Wentz has been linked to the Colts for a while now and HC Frank Reich has obvious ties to both players. Kracz wonders if an Ertz-for-Andre Dillard trade could make some sense after Anthony Castonzo retired.

Kracz believes the Seahawks make “a good deal of sense” for Ertz, considering that Russell Wilson would like to see additions made on the offensive side of the ball and Greg Olsen retired.

As for what the Eagles could receive for Ertz, Kracz believes a fourth-round pick could be the best straight-up compensation for the veteran tight end.

Ertz came up as a potential trade option leading up to the deadline last year with the Ravens and Packers being linked to him. However, no deals surfaced due in part to Ertz being injured.

Ertz, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Ertz appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and caught 36 passes for 335 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Ertz as the news is available.