Report: Jaguars To Play In Orlando For 2027 Season

According to Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel, the Jaguars will play their 2027 season in Orlando while EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville undergoes a $2 billion renovation.

Bianchi notes that NFL owners still need to vote on it, but it is considered a “formality and a technicality.”

The University of Florida in Gainesville was one site mentioned as a temporary home. However, Bianchi reports that Orlando and University of Florida officials have already been notified of the Jaguars’ plans. One University of Florida source said, “The Jaguars won’t be playing here. They’ll be playing in Orlando.”

Regarding Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, it is set to begin a $398.5 million renovation in April 2027. Although Jacksonville could still play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the site’s exterior will likely be in various stages of demolition and construction.

Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, meanwhile, will complete its own $400 million renovation to modernize the stadium for NFL use.

Bianchi writes that the Jaguars wanted to get the approval process completed at the NFL owners’ meeting, but the league did not address the matter.

Jaguars team president Mark Lamping told Bianchi that they would like the time frame on a ruling to be faster: “As far as the league is concerned, I don’t know that they put as much of a priority on this as we would like them to. We wish the time frame (on the decision) would be earlier, but that’s because our fans want to know and the people in Orlando want to know.”

Bianchi also reports it’s just a matter of time before the Jaguars’ temporary move to Orlando becomes official.