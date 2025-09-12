Report: Jayden Daniels Underwent MRI On Knee Friday

According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels underwent an MRI on his knee Friday after Thursday’s loss to the Packers.

Paulsen notes that Daniels was “limping pretty good at the end of the game.”

Daniels took a number of hits during the game. This could be just precautionary, but Paulsen says it’s at least something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $6,863,027 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in two games and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 85 yards.