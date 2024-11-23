Report: Jets Could Bench, Cut, Or Place QB Aaron Rodgers On IR

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that while no decisions have been made at this time, the Jets could look to bench QB Aaron Rodgers or place him on injured reserve, which could signal the end of his time with the team.

Russini adds that some around the league have told her they wouldn’t be surprised if Rodgers was cut by the Jets during the remainder of this season.

As for his relationship with owner Woody Johnson, Russini reports that Johnson has lost confidence in Rodgers’ ability to lead the team and that some on the team believe Rodgers isn’t the same player anymore.

The relationship between the two has been strained for several months, with Johnson reportedly suggesting that Rodgers be benched in favor of QB Tyrod Taylor following their loss to the Broncos.

Russini adds that Rodgers is likely still looking to play in 2025, it just seems increasingly unlikely it will be with the Jets as Johnson may not want him back. There are a limited amount of free-agent options at quarterback for New York next season including Justin Fields, Derek Carr, and Daniel Jones.

Russini also points to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence as a potential trade candidate or notes the team could look into drafting a quarterback. Rodgers hasn’t played the best ball of his career, is on the other side of 40, and has no remaining guarantees on the $35 million he’s owed in 2025.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

In 2024, Rodgers has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers and the Jets as the news is available.