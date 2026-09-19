Report: Joey Porter Jr Trade ‘Not Out Of The Question’

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reports that the Steelers and CB Joey Porter Jr remain in a contractual standoff, despite the fact we’re entering Week 2 of the NFL season.

Porter remains on the PUP list with a back injury, but it’s clear that long-term extension talks are at the root of the issues.

Jones says Porter “wants a long-term contract, be it with the Steelers or another organization, which would require Pittsburgh to trade their top young corner.”

In fact, a league source tells Jones that “a trade is not out of the question on this stuff.”

The Steelers have a policy of not negotiating long-term deals during the season and Jones mentions that negotiations between the two parties weren’t particularly close during the preseason.

Jones believes a team in the market to trade for Porter would need to be willing to give up a “Day 2 pick and pay Porter a deal averaging somewhere in the mid-20s per year, at the very least.”

Jones surveyed the NFL and says it’s hard to find a potential trade partner for Porter at that price at this point in the regular season.

We took a look at three potential trade suitors for Porter in recent weeks.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.