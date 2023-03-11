Report: Odell Beckham Jr Still Looking For $20M Per Year

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, free agent WR Odell Beckham is still seeking a contract that would pay him $20 million per year.

Florio adds that “it’s hard to imagine it happening, without Beckham proving that he can play at a high level.”

Reports from last year mentioned that this was the kind of salary Beckham was looking for, but he ultimately sat out the season to fully recover from a torn ACL.

Beckham recently held a private workout for interested teams in Arizona. There were reportedly 11 teams in attendance including the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

