Report: Potential Disconnect Brewing Between Commanders Coaching Staff & GM Adam Peters

According to Jordan Schultz, there have been some reports of a disconnect between the Commanders’ front office and coaching staff after a rough 2025 season.

Schultz elaborates that there were multiple times dating back to the 2024 season when the front office meddled with the coaching staff on personnel and which players to use. He says those disagreements became more notable when Washington stopped having as much on-field success.

He also doesn’t get the impression that Commanders HC Dan Quinn was completely on board with moving on from both OC Kliff Kingsbury and DC Joe Whitt Jr. this year.

Quinn took over play-calling on defense from Whitt midway through the year and his departure was expected. Kingsbury’s departure was more of a surprise, though there were signs late in the season that all wasn’t well behind the scenes. One report specifically mentioned a rift between Kingsbury and GM Adam Peters.

Schultz says Kingsbury leaving caught the players, including QB Jayden Daniels, off guard and they were disappointed to lose him. He adds this is a situation to monitor going forward.

“There’s a lot of shit going on there,” Schultz quoted from a source. Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig also quoted a source familiar with Washington’s internal dynamics as, “Intriguing theater.”

Peters, 46, began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

He was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017 and promoted to assistant general manager a few years ago. After turning down interest from a few teams, he left to join the Commanders as their GM in 2024.

In his two years in Washington, Peters has a record of 17-17 with one playoff appearance and a 2-1 playoff record.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on Washington as the news is available.