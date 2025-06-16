Report: Saints Moving Forward With Young Options At QB Despite Cam Jordan’s Call For Jameis Winston

After the news of former Saints QB Derek Carr retiring due to injuries, New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan recently expressed his desire for the team to reunite with Giants QB Jameis Winston.

Despite the vocal advice from their 15-year veteran, Josina Anderson reports the Saints are not expected to pursue Winston and will instead move forward with their young options.

The Saints are currently entering their offseason program, with fourth-round QB Tyler Shough competing with Spencer Rattler for the starting job.

Winston, 31, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and reworked the deal in 2023. The Browns signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million last March.

In 2024, Winston appeared in 12 games for the Browns with seven starts, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 25 rush attempts for 83 yards and another touchdown.