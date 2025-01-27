Report: Saints ‘Not Enamored’ With Hiring Mike McCarthy As Head Coach

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports that people at the Shrine Bowl have “no clue” what the Saints will end up doing in regards to their head-coaching search.

However, Pauline says that rumors at the Shrine Bowl initially had the Saints hiring Mike McCarthy as their next head coach. However, sources later told Pauline that initial conversations between the Saints and McCarthy “have not gone well” and people within the organization are “not enamored with the former Cowboys coach.”

According to Pauline, Saints GM Mickey Loomis prefers to keep some of the team’s assistant coaches who are under contract, which could be part of the hold-up.

Pauline adds that a lot of people were surprised that Aaron Glenn did not get the job.

The Saints reportedly traveled to Philadelphia Monday to meet with Eagles OC Kellen Moore, so he could be someone to watch from here.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.