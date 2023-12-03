Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett To Miss ‘Extended Period’ Of Time

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Steelers QB Kenny Pickett‘s ankle injury is “not good” and he will miss an “extended period” of time.

The Steelers will move forward with Mitch Trubisky as their starter for the time being.

It remains to be seen whether Pickett will end up on injured reserve, which would cost him at least four games.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

Entering today’s game, Pickett has appeared in 12 games, completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,000 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.