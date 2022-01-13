Report: Texans Targeting Brian Flores As Top HC Candidate

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are targeting former Dolphins HC Brian Flores as their top candidate for its head coach vacancy at this time.

Wilson cites Flores’ “strong relationship” with Texans GM Nick Caserio as a possible reason for his consideration.

The Texans fired former HC David Culley on Thursday after undergoing a thorough evaluation of the organization.

Flores’ connection is easy to Caserio is easy to see. The Bears are also set to interview Flores.

This is the first reported interest for Houston in their initial search for a head coach.

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores has a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.