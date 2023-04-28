Report: Titans, Falcons & Raiders Looking To Trade Up

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Titans, Falcons, and Raiders were “desperately” trying to trade back into the bottom of round one last night.

Earlier in the day, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that multiple teams were looking to trade up into the later portion of round one for Kentucky QB Will Levis.

For what it’s worth, all three of these teams hosted Levis for a predraft visit, so may have been looking to move up for the falling quarterback.

The Steelers are on the clock at No. 32 overall tonight and have reportedly been getting trade interest for the pick.

Levis remains the player to watch entering round two with Hendon Hooker as another quarterback available for teams tonight.

Of course, these teams could be targeting non-quarterback players such as Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr or maybe even Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer.

Either way, there could be some interesting movement at the top of round two this evening.

We’ll have more regarding potential draft deals as the news is available.