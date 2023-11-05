Report: Titans HC Mike Vrabel Patriots’ “Home-Run” Choice As Next Coach?

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe mentions two sources close to the Patriots believe Titans HC Mike Vrabel is the “home run” choice of ownership to succeed Bill Belichick.

The Titans signed Vrabel to a new contract in 2022, but Volin believes there could be an opportunity to pry him loose and bring him back to Foxborough if New England and Belichick part ways.

As of now, the Titans are 3-5 and Volin reports there is chatter that Vrabel doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with new GM Ran Carthon.

The Patriots would likely need to trade for Vrabel, which could mean parting with a first-round pick assuming Tennessee is even willing to let Vrabel go. Based on how the Patriots’ season is going, it would be difficult to give up their 2024 first-round pick, seeing as it could be high.

Volin confirms Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is highly thought of by owner Robert Kraft and would likely serve as the interim coach if the Patriots move on from Belichick during the season for whatever reason.

While Mayo has long been regarded as a potential in-house successor to Belichick, Volin doesn’t consider him a lock despite his new contract signed this offseason. He mentions there are questions about the kind of coaching staff he could put together, given that he’s only been coaching for five years.

Volin thinks Mayo could be promoted to defensive coordinator and stick around in a scenario where the Patriots land Vrabel or another more established coach.

Volin also thinks the Patriots would love to bring back Texans GM Nick Caserio to run their front office. Things have been a struggle in Houston for Caserio, but the team is finally starting to show signs of life, which Volin admits makes a return to New England “much less likely.” However, he thinks a trade for Caserio can’t be ruled out.

It would be difficult if the Patriots traded for Vrabel and then had to turn around and part with more draft capital for Caserio.

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 51-39 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on the Patriots’ coaching situation as the news is available.