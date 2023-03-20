Roger Goodell Finalizing Multi-Year Extension To Remain NFL Commissioner

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Roger Goodell and NFL owners are expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for the commissioner at next week’s owner’s meetings in Phoenix, Arizona.

Reports dating back to last year mentioned that the NFL and Goodell were negotiating an extension, but it appears that it took longer to complete than expected.

Goodell’s current deal was set to expire in March 2024.

Goodell is believed to have made $63.9 million in the past few seasons. The salary is largely incentive-based.

NFL owners are clearly very happy with the current state of the league and the job Goodell has done in recent years.

Beyond that, the NFL has struggled to identify a potential successor to Goodell, which is why his contract has been extended multiple times. Schefter says that the NFL will increase efforts in this area to find someone to eventually replace Goodell.

Schefter specifically mentions Bears president Kevin Warren and Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff as potential candidates to take over for Goodell.

Goodell, 64, started his NFL career as an administrative intern in the league office under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Goodell worked his way up to NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before eventually replacing Paul Tagliabue as commissioner in 2006.