Rookie Spencer Rattler ‘Strong Candidate’ To Start For Saints

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Saints fifth-round QB Spencer Rattler is a “strong candidate” to start in place of Derek Carr.

According to Garafolo, Carr is expected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury he suffered on Monday against the Chiefs.

Jake Haener replaced Carr in the game, but it sounds like Rattler could be the one who starts while Carr is out of the lineup.

Rattler, 23, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

The Saints drafted Rattler with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round.

During his five-year college career, Rattler completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10.807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 410 rushing yards and 16 additional touchdowns in 48 games.