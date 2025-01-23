Russell Wilson Says Contract Talks With Steelers Have Begun

Steelers QB Russell Wilson had a strong start to his tenure with the team but his performance left some to be desired after five straight losses to end the season.

Wilson signed with Pittsburgh last offseason on a one-year deal as both he and QB Justin Fields are set to be free agents in 2025. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Wilson revealed that he has begun contract negotiations with the Steelers.

“We have been starting to talk a little bit,” Wilson said, via Joe Rutter of Trib Live. “We had meetings and everything else, and (we’re) getting into it. It’s an exciting time.”

He admitted how tough the end of the season was but expressed his eagerness to remain with Pittsburgh for the rest of his career.

“It was tough at the end. I’ve got so much more in me. I’m excited. My goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a long time and, hopefully, finish my career there.”

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Wilson as the news is available.