Saints Activate TE Juwan Johnson From PUP List

The New Orleans Saints have activated TE Juwan Johnson from the PUP list, per Katherine Terrell.

The veteran has yet to practice during training camp after undergoing foot surgery last month.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, converting from wide receiver to tight end.

He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

Johnson re-signed with the Saints for the 2022 season on a one-year contract. He then signed a two-year, $12 million extension before the 2023 season.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Saints and caught 37 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.