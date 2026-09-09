Saints Agree To Restructured Deals With C Cesar Ruiz & DT Davon Godchaux

According to Spotrac, the Saints have agreed to restructure the contracts of C Cesar Ruiz and DT Davon Godchaux.

New Orleans converted $8.285 million of Ruiz’s salary into a signing bonus, creating $6.2 million of 2026 cap space. He will now hold a $16.2 million cap hit in 2027 against $15.7 million of dead cap.

As for Godchaux, the team converted $5.15 million of his salary into a signing bonus, adding a void year and creating $4.12 million of 2026 cap space. He remains on an expiring contract that holds $6 million of voidable dead cap next March.

Ruiz, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2020 out of Michigan. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,679,205 rookie contract, which included a $6,781,240 signing bonus.

The contract included a fifth-year option for the Saints to pick up for the 2024 season. However, they declined it in May before later signing Ruiz to a four-year, $44 million extension.

In 2025, Ruiz has made four starts for the Saints.